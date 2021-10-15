The Chequamegon Theatre Association is resuming live performances at Ashland’s historic Rinehart Theatre.
An overture show to its 50th season will be locally directed featuring a small cast. “Michigan Disasters” will open Friday, Oct. 29 and run through Nov. 7 at the Rinehart. 210 Fifth Ave. E. The director, Paul von Stoetzel, is excited to have this show be the overture to the CTA’s 50th season.
“I’m so pleased to be launching such a pivotal season for the CTA,” said Stoetzel. “Plus, having the show open in October is perfect for the eerie and haunting history the show portrays.”
“Michigan Disasters,” written by Tim Uren, is a storytelling masterpiece about two unconventional, historic disasters that occurred in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Uren weaves together the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, the Barnes-Hecker Mine collapse and a truly bizarre family vacation to transport you to a dark and dangerous world. Unearth this hidden realm of ancient beings, lakes that appear overnight, hungry spirits and the Holy Grail. The show features a small cast to highlight these mysterious happenings.
Evening shows are at 7:30 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. CTA also will offer a streaming version of the show to make it accessible to all. More information can be found at ctatheatre.org and tickets can be purchased in advance at Moores on Main in Ashland.
Celebrating over four decades in the Chequamegon Bay area, the Chequamegon Theatre Association at the Rinehart Theater is the state’s longest running nonprofit theater.
Information provided by Chequamegon Theatre Association.
