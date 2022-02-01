Have you been socially distancing? Wearing a mask? Avoiding social gatherings? Hey, wait!! Those are precautions to protect yourself from COVID-19, and COVID isn’t the only illness working its way around our community right now.
Chlamydia has been going around, too. Protection is similar, however. The most effective way to avoid any sexually transmitted illness is abstinence — no sex. But that is not really practical for everyone.
There are other ways to protect yourself from this illness: be in a relationship with one person who is only having sex with you, wear condoms to protect yourself and your partner, and get yourself tested once a year.
Ashland County Public Health does free testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea and offers treatment for the patient and their partner. It is quick and easy. Call a public health nurse Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule a time to come in. You get results, and treatment, if needed.
Treating chlamydia stops it from spreading. Many people who have it don’t even know it because they don’t have symptoms. But it can keep spreading, even if there are no symptoms. And it can affect fertility, if not treated. We should all do our part to lower our risks and protect those we love.
Tammy McPherson is a public health nurse with Ashland County Health and Human Services.
