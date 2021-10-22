COVID-19 booster vaccinations for immunocompromised patients are being offered by the Bayfield County Health Department. The boosters include both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and are held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the St. Louis School building at 217 W. Seventh St. in Washburn.
Bayfield County Health Officer Sara Wartman said the shots are prioritized for those with compromised immune systems, but the Moderna vaccine will be available to anyone who is considered to be at high risk, including front-line workers like school teachers, “very, very soon.”
Booster vaccinations are recommended for those who had initial vaccinations six months or more ago. Wartman said her department is still awaiting guidance from state health officials regarding boosters for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those not at high risk will also be able to get boosters soon, she said.
“The sooner we can get boosters in arms, the sooner we will be able to see our cases decrease,” she said. “In Bayfield County about half of our cases are vaccinated, and about half are unvaccinated. Among those who are vaccinated, they are having far less severe consequences, health-wise, than those who are unvaccinated. It is helping keep people from getting sick, and if you do get sick, it is helping to prevent hospitalization and death. This delta variant is some bad stuff.”
Other opportunities to get vaccinated include:
Ashland County walk-in clinic — Tuesday Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Ashland County Human Services Department, 630 Sanborn Ave., Ashland. 715-682-7005. No appointment needed.
Red Cliff clinic, Tuesday Oct. 26, noon-6 p.m. at the Legendary Waters Event Center. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Vaccinations also are available at health providers and drug stores (Check for appointment availability,) including:
NorthLakes Community Clinic, Ashland 300 West Main St. Ashland, 715-685-2200
Ashland Walgreens 110 Lakeshore Drive W., Ashland 715-685-0202
St. Luke’s Clinic 2201 Lake Shore Dr. E., Ashland 715-685-6600
Ashland Walmart 2500 Lake Shore Dr. E., Ashland 715-682-9699
Brownstone Rx 114 W. Bayfield St., Washburn 715-373-5588
Red Cliff Community Health Center 36745 Aiken Road, Bayfield 715-779-3707
Bad River Health and Wellness Center 53585 Nokomis Rd. Ashland 715-682-7133
Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic 1615 Maple Lane, Ashland 715-685-7500
For vaccine providers outside of the Ashland area go online to www.vaccines.gov press the “Find Covid-19 Vaccines” button, then enter your zip code and the radius you want to search.
