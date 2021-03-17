The Ashland County Board will host a March 23 session to discuss with voters how services might be affected by the outcome of an April 6 referendum.
That referendum will ask county residents to voluntarily raise annual property taxes by about $1 million, or about $87 on an average home.
The county will begin the session with a presentation on how some services and contributions to community organizations would be affected if voters reject the tax measure.
County Administrator Clark Schroeder has said in recent weeks that everything from bus services to Meals on Wheels could face significant cuts depending upon the outcome of the referendum.
The board session will begin at 5 p.m. March 23 and will be recorded for future viewing. Residents can attend in person at the County Board Room or attend via Zoom at meeting ID 846 9609 4693 with a passcode 051413.
