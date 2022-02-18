Ashland County inched closer to cutting funding for the La Pointe Police Department this month when a committee recommended that the County Board send a 30-day notice stating it intends to end its longstanding agreement at the end of the year.
About 25 years ago, the county realized the logistical challenges that come with policing an island with access so far away from Ashland County, La Pointe Administrator Michael Kuchta has said.
As part of the agreement, the county has been paying La Pointe $135,000 a year to support the town’s police department rather than having the sheriff’s office patrol the island or investigate minor crimes.
Finance Committee members recommended that the county continue making quarterly payments for the agreement through the end of the year. The County Board will consider the matter in March.
If the county does terminate the agreement, it would leave La Pointe without around-the-clock police patrol, Kuchta said.
Postponing the cutoff until the end of the year gives town officials time to meet with county staff and supervisors “to figure out how we can partner with them and move foreword with providing law enforcement that meets the needs of residents and businesses,” Kuchta said.
Officials and residents need to discuss what kind of policing is adequate for the island, who will provide that enforcement and who will pay for it, Kuchta said.
As Ashland County deals with a tight budget, it is looking for ways to recruit correctional officers while it faces an extreme shortage that has caused the county house inmates elsewhere. Money saved by ending the agreement would be funneled toward upping the pay of corrections officers by $2 per hour, from their current $22.21 an hour, to help retain and recruit more officers.
“The agreement is unprecedented; it doesn’t happen anywhere else,” County Administrator Dan Grady said. “(The county) has its own budget issues. We need to give correctional officers a raise. Haven’t been able to hire one in months.”
Grady said he feels terminating the agreement with La Pointe is the best solution possible because the funding is already in the sheriff’s department and the county has no other choice unless it cuts funding from other services.
Kutchta said he understands the challenges the county faces, but believes the solution creates more problems than it solves.
“I don’t believe they understand the logistical challenges of trying to respond to a call on the island,” Kuchta said. “In the best-case scenario, the best response time one on the island can expect is an hour. We all know in reality it will take longer than that.”
