Officials hope to slow spread of virus
Schools, governments and civic groups across the Northwoods were grappling Friday with how and when they should begin canceling events to prevent transmission of coronavirus, even as cancellations began.
Some health officials estimate that 40% to 70% of the world’s population eventually will be infected with the respiratory malady. The goal of closures, travel restrictions and quarantines is to slow its spread so hospitals are not overwhelmed.
Though no cases have been reported in the Bay Area as of Friday, health officials say now is the time to act — before the virus arrives.
And local organizations are acting.
The UW Extension on Thursday canceled the annual Bay Area Farm & Garden Show and Dairy Breakfast scheduled for April 4. The Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center was postponing presentations, while Northland College shut down its annual Spring Powwow scheduled for today.
The Bad River Tribe asked all its employees who travel out of the area to voluntarily stay away from work for five days and self-quarantine as the WIAA followed major sports leagues and canceled all prep tournament games in Green Bay and Madison.
Ashland City Administrator Brant Kucera said the city is following the lead of the state. The Bretting Community Center and Vaughn Library likely will be shut down if Wisconsin follows Michigan’s lead and closes schools, he said.
The city, like some businesses, has begun to allow non-essential employees to work from home, and it is amending its sick-leave policy to cover those who may fall ill but don’t have sufficient leave time saved.
Meanwhile Kucera, Police Chief Jim Gregoire, Mayor Debra Lewis and Fire Chief David Wegener are meeting daily to follow news and amend policy as needed, and Wegener has been appointed spokesman for the city on coronavirus matters.
“I think we have to be prepared for the long haul,” Kucera said.
“We have also implemented the best practices of the Centers for Disease Control; washing hands, wiping surfaces, things like that.”
How long with the long haul be? No one knows.
The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore on Friday postponed its 50th Anniversary Resource Stewardship Symposium originally set for March 30-31.
Julie Van Stappen, chief of planning and resource management, said the National Lakeshore is following best advice about protecting public health.
Last week officials began canceling appearances because they couldn’t travel, and Northland College started to postpone events that brought in more than 55 people.
The National Lakeshore is keeping an Aug. 27 anniversary event at Big Top Chautauqua on its schedule, and the symposium will be rescheduled for fall when presenters return from their Apostle Islands field assignments.
Other decisions that might affect access to the National Lakeshore are now being made at the federal level, Van Stappen said.
Ashland’s largest employer, Bretting Manufacturing Co., also is following its best medical advice. It has halted all international travel by employees to locations served by the company.
“Our first and foremost concern is the health and wellbeing of our workers and their families,” Chief Operating Officer Paul Bretting said. “Like others we are continuing to monitor the situation and will adjust to any new changes.”
Bretting said the company was evaluating teleworking possibilities, had eliminated all non-essential travel and is restricting access to operations.
“We don’t know where the end of this is. Some say two weeks; some say a month or more. But nobody knows when this will be over,” he said.
Bayfield County’s Executive Committee voted on Thursday to cancel noncritical committee meetings or will hold them over the telephone for the next 30 days, County Administrator Mark Abeles-Allison said.
But the committee did not go so far as to grant County Board Chairman Dennis Pocernich and Abeles-Allison greater latitude to make on-the-fly decisions further curtailing meetings and public interactions. Instead, the County Board will discuss such a move at its March 31 meeting, which remains on schedule. Supervisors will be allowed to participate by phone, Abeles-Allison said.
The county has not yet considered closing down the courthouse, Abeles-Allison said, but that could change as more information about the virus is weighed.
Bayfield County Health Officer Sara Wartman said health officials monitor travelers who have returned from medium- to high-risk locales such as Europe for signs of COVID-19. People can self-report their symptoms, or health officers will monitor residents from county offices.
“We call them just about every day,” Wartman said.
In general people identify themselves as in need of monitoring, but sometimes family, neighbors and friends give a heads-up to health authorities.
As of Friday, Bayfield County was monitoring about five people, Wartman said, but the number changes daily as some drop off the watch list and others take their place. She expects the number of people being monitored will rise as travelers return.
So far no confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in Bayfield County, but the health department is preparing as if the disease will eventually arrive.
For now health officials are making recommendations to residents, businesses and governments to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as reconsidering large-group events. But authorities do have the power to close them, Wartman said, and if certain thresholds — which have not yet been determined — are met, she would make that tough decision with guidance from the county attorney.
For example, if a restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19, authorities could close the business until all of the employees who are scheduled to work test negative.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said during a press conference Thursday that Wisconsinites should plan as they would for any natural disaster — an extended one.
"If you haven't already done so we encourage you to put together a two-week supply of food," Palm said. "Think about your medicines, your prescription drugs, your pets and other plans you would normally think about putting in place for a natural disaster or other preparedness activities you normally do."
Some Bay Area residents are, like the rest of the country, taking that advice to the extreme.
“We did make it through yesterday with toilet paper, but I heard we were the only store in the area that still had some,” Ashland’s Super 1 grocery store manager Dustin Copp said. “Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, we are out of. We put it out on the shelves and it’s gone within about an hour.”
Copp said the store has not yet put purchase restrictions in place because he wants customers to get the supplies they need.
The store is looking out for customers — and employees — in other ways too.
“We can’t work from home here, of course,” he said. “Anyone who is feeling sick is encouraged to stay home and get checked out. We’re trying to get everyone to wash their hands once an hour and we’re making wipes available to everyone. We’re telling employees, hey, if you have a big line of people coming through your checkout, go ahead and wipe it down – just about every down time between customers, wipe down the conveyer. Just trying to stay as clean and sanitary as we can.”
Ashland Daily Press reporters Michelle Jensen, Rick Olivo and Peter J. Wasson contributed to this report.
