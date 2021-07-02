ContainingCovid

Northland College Trustee Chad Dayton, center, and President Karl Solibakke, right, acknowledged Dr. Andrew Matheus and the staff of Main Street Clinic for their partnership in containing COVID-19 the past 16 months. Matheus, a 1985 alumnus of Northland, has been instrumental in advising the college on policies, best practices, and vaccinations.

Information provided by Northland College.

