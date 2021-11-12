Is our life's journey destined to be marched down a single path or do the choices we make at each moment determine what our next choices will be, and the next, and the next, branching out in a tree of infinite possibilities? In “Constellations,” playwright Nick Payne brilliantly explores how one couples' romance plays out in multiple ways across multiple realities. This intimate story, directed by Lawrence Scott Lee, is on stage at Washburn's StageNorth theater through Nov. 21.
The arc of the story in this two-person play is simple – beekeeper Roland and cosmologist-theoretical physicist Marianne meet at a barbecue, fall in love and move in together. There is an infidelity that tears them apart, they later reunite, marry, and face their mortality when Marianne is diagnosed with a brain tumor. At each stage of their relationship, we get to see a different version of their reality – at the initial barbecue there are versions of a first meeting in which they don't click at all, and there are versions in which they end up at Marianne's home. There are times in which their interactions are hilarious, and in the next moment the same interaction is poignant.
Through short scene after short scene the two actors, Chris Smiar (Roland) and Heather Atherton (Marianne) show us different versions of what can happen with one choice of words over another or even how the same words are said with different moods or meanings behind them. Yet their individual personalties have a constant thread – beekeeper Roland, who admires the “clarity of purpose” he sees in his bees, sees his life as “time's arrow,” while string theorist Marianne imagines time as multilayered and constant.
“Constellations” itself can be seen in a multilayered way – it's a love story, it's a contemplation on the nature of reality, and at its deepest level, prompts the audience to take stock of the daily choices made and the consequences those choices may have.
As Roland and Marianne, Smiar and Atherton, in collaboration with director Lee, are extraordinary, working through scene after short scene often with the same or similar dialogue. Handled poorly, this could come across as a strained exercise in acting (play it this way, now) but instead they give us a believable new reality in each scene. Sometimes they bring us to laughter, and other times tear at our hearts.
There's another star in this particular “Constellations” universe, the set and lighting created by Scott Burchill. It's a simple set with no curtain used (and the only props are cell phones) – changes in scene are marked by blackouts. Yet this set manages to simultaneously provide both intimacy and a sense of the larger universe. Featuring a series of hexagon-shaped platforms of different heights, the actors have places to sit, stand or lie down. Those hexagons are both the shape of the honeycombs created by Roland's beloved honey bees and the the shape of skeleton formulas used in chemistry and familiar to scientist/theorist Marianne. The hexagon also symbolizes universal coherence, tying everything together and linking it back, much as the character of Marianne views time. Strings of twinkling lights give us a sense of the night sky and the colorful backdrop offers a sense of the expanding universe after the big bang.
As a side note, this Groundlings show has the youngest stage manager of any StageNorth show. Ellyn Suske-Funk, who has been a fixture in many shows featuring youthful cast members, is now taking a turn behind the scenes.
“Constellations” acknowledges there are constants in our universe – we are born, live, and die – yet within that framework are infinite possibilities. “Constellations” demands we stop and ponder those possibilities.
