A program of original music by Minneapolis and Bayfield composer Arthur Maud will be presented at Bayfield Presbyterian Church Thursday, Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. The program, titled Art Songs and Chamber Music II, will feature singer Krista Palmquist, accompanist Mary Goetz on piano, cellist Charles Asch and violinist Evan Shallcross. A number of works composed by Maud will be presented including a new work, “Modalities.”

Well known to Bayfield Summer Concert fans, Maud presented a concert of his choral music in 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church that was well received. Maud is an Anglo American composer, conductor and musicologist. He is the founder and director of Consentus Musicus Minnesota, which has presented hundreds of concerts in the upper Midwest.

Born and raised in Airedale, the West Riding of Yorkshire, England, Maud studied singing at an early age and was chorister and soloist in local churches until the family emigrated to the U.S. in 1948.

As always, COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

Information provided by Bayfield Summer Concert Series.

