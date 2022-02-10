Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to around 6 inches. The higher amounts are expected in a narrow band from the Bayfield Peninsula into central to southwest Douglas County. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds may cause some blowing and drifting late tonight into Friday morning. There will also be a brief break in snow intensity late tonight into early Friday morning before increasing again into the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&