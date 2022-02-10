Kirsten Scheid witnessed her friends struggling with being homeless.
Seeing them go through the hardships that come with it broke her heart and inspired her to do anything she could to help out.
Then the Ashland Community Shelter reached out to the public asking for people to volunteer and she signed up.
“I can see it’s a big problem, especially in the winter, and it’s kind of an invisible problem,” she said.
Scheid is one of about 20 volunteers who donate their time to keep the homeless shelter operating around the clock since it started accepting guests last month.
Still getting the feel for things, shelter director Paige Crenshaw said just 11 of the 21 rooms at the former Ashland Motel are available for guests for the time being.
On the first day the shelter accepted guests, people were lining up to get a room and the shelter reached capacity in two days, Crenshaw said.
Having been surviving on the street and living in precarious situations, the shelter provides a much-needed roof over their head.
“They’re mostly thankful that they’re able to be here and grateful to have a place where they can be safe. A lot of folks come from unsafe situations and knowing there’s always going to `be someone here is a welcoming thought for a lot of people,” Crenshaw said.
But the shelter is more than just a place for homeless people to stay at and warm up, she stressed.
The goal of those at the shelter is to make sure they can provide the best services to guests so they can turn their life around rather than accept too many guests and have people frequently return to the shelter, she noted.
In addition to a bed, it offers a kitchen, a laundry facility, a living room complete with books and a TV and an office with laptops available so they can access the internet and apply for jobs and connect with people.
Each guest is also connected which a case manager who helps get him or her back out in society on the right foot.
“(The case manager can) connect them with a public health worker, help sign them up for SNAP food benefits, and figure out what their goals are. As you can imagine, most are related to housing. A lot of folks don’t know there’s a program at the Brick that will help them pay for the first month’s rent. So these programs are out there, it’s just connecting people to them. We don’t do all the work for everybody; we want to see them take initiative. It ‘s really exciting to see them progress,” Crenshaw said.
Another case manager has been hired so the shelter can accept more guests, she pointed out. Once the case manager starts working at the end of the month, Crenshaw said they would reevaluate where they are at and discuss opening up the remaining 10 rooms at the shelter.
In the future, they plan to expand to the neighboring building that would offer 10 more rooms for guests in need of shelter.
“(We) need to go through the process of updating that building. There would be a lot of possibilities,” she said.
Each guest the shelter has welcomed has been “awesome” and very polite, Scheid said.
This may be a surprise to some who were worried that the shelter would cause the crime rate to increase in the area surrounding the shelter.
“I haven’t heard anything. That’s a common concern people have. If you have a new development, definitely the level of crime could go up. But I haven’t heard anything,” Crenshaw said.
Since plans for the shelter were announced, the community has embraced it for the most part.
“Everyday I have someone stopping in who saw something in the paper or read something on Facebook and are inquiring about volunteering here. Some come in to do cleaning and facilities work. Some work at the front desk. It’s a range of responsibilities that people do. It’s nice to see people stepping up in the community,” Crenshaw said.
