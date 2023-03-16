Lumberyard
Contributed photo by Kari Olinger

The Lumberyard Plus True Value in Glidden was demolished in recent days following the Jan. 15 storm that dumped several inches of wet, heavy snow on top of a couple of feet already on the ground. The snow caused the center roof of the building, known as the clerestory, to collapse. Owners of the store that had been a local landmark for decades did not return calls seeking comment on the future of the business. 

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments