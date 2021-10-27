buoy1.jpg (copy)

A navigation buoy is hauled aboard the Coast Guard cutter Hollyhock earlier this month. The Coast Guard is seeking input on how and where navigational aids should be placed in Chequamegon Bay.

 Photo by Pete Wasson

The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting an assessment of the Apostle Islands and Chequamegon Bay waterways to determine navigation requirements for mariners. The assessment will conclude Nov. 22.

The Waterways Analysis and Management System study will help the Coast Guard to determine the aids to navigation (ATON) requirements in the area of the Apostle Islands from Eagle Island to Outer Island including Chequamegon Bay. The Coast Guard will also review any concerns beyond ATON on or around the islands and Chequamegon Bay, to include anchorages, bridges, marine events, shipping traffic and any other items.

The assessment is part of the Coast Guard's effort to make navigable waterways of the United States safer, more efficient and resilient. If you live, work, or utilize the area under study, this is your chance for your voice to be heard and make an impact in your local community. The charts and light list corresponding to the area of assessment will be NOAA Charts 14973, 14974, and light list volume seven. For more information on this survey and to receive a survey form, please contact Lt. j.g. Joseph McGinnis at D09-SMB-MSUDuluthWWM@uscg.mil or go to https://homeportr.uscg.mil/Lists/ Content/DispForm.aspx?ID=10452&Source=/Lists/Content/DispForm.aspx?ID=10452, follow the instructions to fill out the survey, and submit the form to the appropriate emails. Surveys are due by Nov. 22.

Information provided by U.S. Coast Guard.

