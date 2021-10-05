Ashland’s Chequamegon Food Co-op is seeking visual artists for its 2022 Art Wall calendar. The co-op’s general merchandise area has a large wall of space available for use as a community art gallery. The wall schedule is planned by the calendar year, with a call for artists held each fall. Exhibits change at the beginning of every month to help keep things fresh. This is a great opportunity for up-and-coming artists to display their work and for established artists to gain wider exposure.
All local visual artists working in a variety of media are encouraged to apply. To be considered for inclusion, pick up an application at the customer service desk at the co-op or download one from www.chequamegonfoodcoop.com/the-art-wall/. Return the completed application along with a sample of work to the attention of Callista Kimm, Art Wall coordinator, or email it to coopartwall@gmail.com. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31.
Information provided by the Chequamegon Food Cooperative.
