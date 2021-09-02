The deadline for Chequamegon Food Co-op micro-loan application is fast approaching. The program is a revolving loan fund for local food producers and product-makers. It aims to support and grow the regional farming and food-processing economy, along with increasing the amount of local, sustainably produced products.
Local farmers and value-added food producers are invited to apply. Makers of non-food-related products who have been established as a business for at least 12 months are also eligible. Applicants can apply for funding in one of the following categories:
• Loans greater than $2,500 and up to a maximum of $5,000; 3-year payback
• Loans at or below $2,500; 2-year payback
Loan applications are due Oct. 1. The Co-op will choose loan recipients from the pool of applicants.
The total amount of funds awarded will be determined by the overall quality of applications. This fall preference will be given to businesses that plan to use their loans to improve or create the production of local dried herbs and spices, frozen pizzas, sweet corn and other value-added products. These are products that the co-op has a hard time supplying consistently.
Loans can be paired with the co-op’s Chip in for the Kitchen grant fund. The grant program offers matching 50-50 funds to help local producers gain access to commercial kitchens
Micro-loan and Chip in for the Kitchen applications are available at the Co-op or online at chequamegonfoodcoop.com.
Information provided by the Chequamegon Food Cooperative in Ashland.
