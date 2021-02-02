The Chequamegon Food Co-op in Ashland has started a new aimed at helping local producers gain access to commercial kitchens.
The goal Chip in for the Kitchen, a matching 50/50 grant, is to help fill holes in the local foods system. It will connect local growers with kitchens where they can produce value-added products like salsa, pasta, soy sauce or peanut butter, to promote made-in-the-Bay food.
This grant will be available for businesses within 100 miles of Ashland. Funds for this grant will be raised through the co-op’s chip up at the register program, where customers can round up their change to different local organizations and causes each month. February will be the first month in which customers are able to round up for this program, meaning funding will not become available until February is over.
Applications will be judged based on the following criteria:
- Impact of the proposed project or cause
- Level of sustainability
- Preference given to agricultural and value-added food producers
- Preference given to those who address equity and food sovereignty
- Preference given to applicants with an existing working relationship with the Co-op
- The project and business or organization practices must align with the Co-op’s ends.
Chip in for the Kitchen grant applications are available at the Co-op or online at chequamegonfoodcoop.com/ chip-in-for-the-kitchen/. To learn more about the Chequamegon Food Co-op Round for Partners program, please contact Sara Beadle, marketing manager, at (715) 682-8251 or sarab@cheqfood.coop.
