The Chequamegon Food Co-op is accepting applications for its Round for Partners grant initiative. The program is a grant/donation for local organizations, non-profits and businesses. By offering Round for Partners, the co-op’s goal is to support a project or cause initiated by a local organization that will impact our community in the areas of food access, local economy, community wellness or the environment. Funds for the grant are generated at the co-op’s registers through customers who choose to chip up their grocery total to the nearest whole dollar. The co-op is looking for 12, one-month partners to fill the year of 2022.

Past partners have included Ashland County 4-H, Cable Community Garden, the Chequamegon Theatre Association, Faith in Action, Vaughn Public Library, The BRICK Ministries and more. The Round for Partners Program has contributed more than $20,300 to local community organizations.

Applications will be judged on the following criteria:

➢ Impact of the proposed project or cause

➢ Feasibility and strength of project plan

➢ Level of sustainability

➢ Preference given to non-profit organizations and community group collaborations

➢ Preference given to applicants with an existing working relationship with the co-op

➢ The project and business or organization practices must align with the co-op’s ends.

Applications are due Nov. 19. Chosen applicants will be assigned to one calendar month through December of 2022.

Round for Partners grant applications are available at the co-op or online at chequamegonfoodcoop.com/rfp.

Information provided by the Chequamegon Food Cooperative in Ashland.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments