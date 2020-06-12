Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE THIRTIES WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. FROST IS NOT EXPECTED ALONG THE IMMEDIATE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. * WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON, SAWYER AND PRICE COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, CARLTON AND SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION AND THE FOND DU LAC BAND. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&