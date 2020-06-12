Six residents of the Transitional Living Program house at 1306 W. Lakeshore Drive lost all of their personal possessions when Wednesday’s fire gutted the structure.
The residence housed six men, all of whom recently were released from prison or jail. House Manager David Kennedy said they literally escaped with only the clothes on their backs.
The residents lived in the house because they had no other housing available after release. They are monitored by the Department of Corrections and have to follow strict rules while in the program facility, which functions as a halfway house.
Following the fire, three of the men have been placed in a local motel, while two are staying with friends and one with family members.
All for of the men need clothing and shoes.
One of the four, identified as DC, needs shirts in extra large, shoes size 12 and pants waist size 36 and boxer shorts size 36. A resident identified as JB needs extra large shirts, shoes size 9½ and work boots of the same size, pants size 34x32 and boxer shorts size large to extra large. A third resident, identified as NE, needs shirts size large, pants 34x32, boxer shorts size large and size nine shoes.
The fourth, identified as JZ needs pants size 32x33, extra large shirts and boxer shorts and size 11 shoes. He also needs a work uniform consisting of black pants and a white t-shirt and non-slip shoes. The exact size of clothing for the other two are not known, but are likely sizes large or extra large and shoes in sizes nine to 11.
Kennedy said the Transitional Living Program is looking for a two-story residence with three or four bedrooms with kitchens on each floor that can be rented or purchased. He said he could be contacted at 715-209-0072.
People with clothing or shoes to donate can contact Jenna Olbekson at 715-209-2519 for information on how to drop them off. Also needed are jackets, sweatshirts and hoodies.
