Bay-Area skiers will have the opportunity to get their cross country ski technique tuned up on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Mt. Ashwabay Trails from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
With about a month until Book Across the Bay, coaches and racing team members from the 4-H Chequamegon Area Nordic Ski Club will provide a ski technique clinic free to the community. Participants can work on either skate or classic technique, with focus on going farther and faster with less effort and personalized coaching tips.
This clinic is for skiers of all ages and skill levels. Meet at the trailhead at 9:50 a.m. There is no charge for the clinic, but a trail pass is requested to help offset grooming costs if you choose to ski on the beautiful Ashwabay trails after the clinic. Bring your own skis or rent at Ashwabay. For more information contact Doug Liphart at the Extension Ashland County office 715-682-7017.
Information provided by UW-Extension Ashland County.
