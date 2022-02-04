Ashland County again will participate with Northwest Regional Planning Commission for the 27th annual Cleansweeps collection June 22, 2-6 p.m., at the south parking lot of Northwood Technical College, 2100 Beaser Ave., Ashland.
Toxic and hazardous products and items will be accepted from households, farms and small businesses in Ashland County and neighboring northern counties. Some of the typical chemicals brought include antifreeze, ballasts, acids, caustics, fertilizers, insecticides, mercury, oil filters, oxidizers, paint, pesticides, poisons, solvents and medications. Certain items cannot be safely accepted at collection events, such as radioactive materials, explosives, freon, ammunition, or biological, infectious or medical wastes.
Businesses, farms, schools and municipalities are encouraged to participate in the Cleansweeps events. Northwest Cleansweep asks that these entities pre-register for collection. If these groups are unable to attend collection events or have special collection needs, Northwest Cleansweep can accommodate their needs through collection appointments, the ten-county milk run collection programs in the spring and fall, or by arranging drop-off of the hazardous wastes at the Northwest Cleansweep permanent storage facility located in Spooner. Contact Warren Johnson at NWRPC at (715) 635-2197 for registration or information.
Information provided by the University of Wisconsin Division of Extension.
