Paul Oliver is the newest member of the Ashland Fire Department. Oliver recently graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College’s fire medic associate degree program and also has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Minnesota.

Oliver comes to AFD with five years of experience with the Lake City, Minnesota Fire Department and two years with the United Fire Department and Baldwin Ambulance Service. He and his wife Staci will be living in Washburn and they are proud parents of Brandyn and Jesse.

Oliver started Dec. 20 and will be working as a firefighter/paramedic.

Information provided by Ashland Fire Department.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments