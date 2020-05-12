The city of Ashland is suing the contractor that rebuilt Sixth Street West and others involved in the project after years of disagreements over the quality of the work.
The city claims road contractor James Peterson Sons and its bonding company, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. didn’t fulfill terms of their contract with Ashland for the $5.6 million project completed in 2016. Also named in the lawsuit is Strand Associates, a design engineering firm, as well as the testing and inspection firm of Coleman Engineering Co.
According to a news release, Ashland had hired Strand to design and oversee the project, James Peterson Sons to perform restoration and roadwork, and Coleman to perform soil moisture and density tests. Liberty Mutual issued a performance bond for the benefit of the city to ensure proper completion of the work by James Peterson Sons.
Several areas of the project suffered from road settlement issues following construction, leaving the pavement dipping and heaving and riddled with problems. It is estimated that to repair the defective work would cost about $4 million.
Ashland Mayor Debra Lewis told the Daily Press in September that the deteriorating road with its swales, potholes and other failures was “mindboggling,” “inexcusable” and “just not acceptable.”
The lawsuit seeks to have the responsible parties, rather than taxpayers, cover costs of repairing the defective work.
The news release states that the city tried to resolve the issue with Strand, James Peterson Sons and Coleman before filing the lawsuit and hopes to continue negotiations to settle the matter before trial.
The city will make no additional comments on the lawsuit, the news release said.
