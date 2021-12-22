Christmas has always been a really special time of year for Jeanne Spruell and her family.
Looking at the hundreds of lights in her yard in the 1100 block Third Avenue East, Spruell recalled decorating her with her family and and then wondering up and down the streets to compare her family’s decorations with her neighors’.
Now Spruell is a mother of nine and grandmother of 17, and she has made sure to pass down her love of twinkling lights and tinsel to all of them.
“We like to make it extra special because it was my mom’s favorite holiday,” she said as she walked around her yard and the display she put up with her daughter, Mary Zinnecker.
Lights glisten across the front and back yards as far as the eye can see. It was a lot of work, they said, but passersby who stop to admire the show make it all worth it.
“I remember a little boy came by to look at the display and said “Oh, look at the snowman,’’’ Spruell said, smiling.
So many people liked the display that the duo earned second place in this year’s Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce decorating competition.
“We definitely don’t do it to show off. We just want to spread Christmas cheer,” she said.
Thomas Edison created the first strand of electric lights. During the Christmas season of 1880, he hung strands outside of his Menlo Park laboratory, giving railroad passengers that passed by their look at an electrical light display, according to the Library of Congress. But it would take almost 40 years before electric Christmas light displays to become the tradition they is today.
Victoria Flowers of Ashland is happy to follow Edison’s lead. Lighting up her yard brings her a sense of community pride, she said.
“It makes the season brighter by breaking up the dark days. Winter is just so long here,” she said.
That is why Anne Munson has been decorating her house in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue West for over 30 years now.
At 77 years old, she doesn’t let her age stop her from decorating every year to spread cheer to children and the young at heart.
“They used to take elderly in nursing homes around to see all the lights,” she said.
Munson may not have been able to put up as much decorations as she usually does, but was delighted to have help this year from her great-granddaughter.
“It was nice to have her help. She really enjoyed it,” she said.
Growing up in the country, Munson’s family didn’t decorate the house every year — they were happy just to have a tree.
Standing in her front yard decades later, Munson was happy to point out she and her daughter put up her favorite decoration, the nativity scene, next to the front door.
Over in the 700 block of Chapple Avenue Janna and Jake Levings were still not done putting up their lights just a few days before Christmas, despite having an elaborate display already crowding their front yard.
The lights offer Janna Levings a chance to express her artistic ability, Jake Levings said.
The two have been putting up their display for a couple weeks now and still had boxes full of decorations awaiting.
“We’ve been really trying to work it up to make it something grand,” Janna Levings said. “It lightens up my spirit. It’s so dark out. We need lights.”
