...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to
Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from
Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Shannon Anderson, Heartland Communications Group account executive (from left) Jim Coffey of Lakeshore Holiday West, BRICK President Julie Stipetich, Treasurer Lorri Mattes and Executive Director Liz Seefeldt and and Tammy Hollister, account executive of Heartland Communications, with a $2,800 donation check. (Contributed photo)
Lakeshore Holiday West and Heartland Communications Group sponsored the Magic Stocking fundraiser to support The BRICK Ministries’ food shelf program. Every holiday season, oversized holiday stockings are strategically placed at local businesses. Shoppers are invited to drop their change, checks or cash in the magic stockings. Between community donations and a $1,000 match from Lakeshore Holiday West, they collected over $2,800 for the food shelf this season. The partnership helps ensure that food-insecure community members can rely on The BRICK year-round to meet their grocery needs.
