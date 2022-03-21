Brick Check

Shannon Anderson, Heartland Communications Group account executive (from left) Jim Coffey of Lakeshore Holiday West, BRICK President Julie Stipetich, Treasurer Lorri Mattes and Executive Director Liz Seefeldt and and Tammy Hollister, account executive of Heartland Communications, with a $2,800 donation check. (Contributed photo)

Lakeshore Holiday West and Heartland Communications Group sponsored the Magic Stocking fundraiser to support The BRICK Ministries’ food shelf program. Every holiday season, oversized holiday stockings are strategically placed at local businesses. Shoppers are invited to drop their change, checks or cash in the magic stockings. Between community donations and a $1,000 match from Lakeshore Holiday West, they collected over $2,800 for the food shelf this season. The partnership helps ensure that food-insecure community members can rely on The BRICK year-round to meet their grocery needs.

