The 12th annual Jack O’Brien Memorial Charity Golf Tournament was a success, bringing together family and friends to carry on O’Brien’s legacy through his love of golf. The event raised $4,970 for both The BRICK Ministries and Faith In Action-Ashland County, a program of the Ashland County Aging Unit. Pictured is Pat Miller, tournament founder (center) presenting checks to Mel Harvey, executive director of the Ashland County Aging Unit (left) and Liz Seefeldt, executive director of The BRICK Ministries.

