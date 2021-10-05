The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is conducting prescribed fire activities to restore and improve important habitat and to reduce wildfire risk across northern Wisconsin. Certified fire specialists started their fall prescribed fire program last week at the Moquah Barrens near Washburn and will continue across the forest into November as conditions allow. The forest will notify neighboring residents and state and local officials in advance of conducting prescribed fires.
Prescribed fires involve tactical application of fire under specified weather conditions. Highly trained and experienced fire staff complete careful planning and coordination before conducting a prescribed fire. Weather conditions must also be monitored as wind, relative humidity and fuel moisture can affect decisions about how and when to implement a burn.
Prescribed fires simulate historic, naturally occurring wildfires and burning done by indigenous communities, and they provide great benefits to native plants and animals. Fire management specialists work closely with silviculturists, botanists and wildlife biologists to develop comprehensive burn plans and schedules.
Conducting fires in late summer and fall can top-kill woody plants before they can move nutrients from their leaves back to their roots. In areas like the Moquah Barrens, where an objective is to reduce shrubs and trees, this can be a good time to burn. Late-season burns can also help reduce competition for more desirable grasses and plants.
“In managing a landscape, it’s truly about finding a balance of ‘just enough,’” said wildlife biologist Brian Heeringa. “By varying the timing and season of the burns we implement, and being thoughtful about when we conduct burns, we can help mitigate or limit potential negative effects on wildlife and plants, while working toward our restoration objectives.”
The forest will make announcements on social media and restrict access to sites during fire operations. Residents, visitors and travelers should stay alert to signs, road closures and other notices. Staff at ranger district offices can provide more details about prescribed fire plans.
“If anyone has questions or concerns, they can contact us directly,” said Joanie Lawrence, assistant fire management officer. “We’re always happy to talk about fire safety.”
Information provided by the U.S. Forest Service.
