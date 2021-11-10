Recovery

In-person

ASHLAND

Monday

7 p.m. AA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W

7 p.m. Al-Anon – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. OA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W

7 p.m. AA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W

Wednesday

12 p.m. AA – United Presbyterian Congregational Church, 214 Vaughn Ave

6 p.m. DRA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W

Thursday

6 p.m. NA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W

7 p.m. AA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W

Friday

6 p.m. AA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W

Saturday

9 a.m. AA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W

7 p.m. AA (Open) – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W

BAYFIELD/WASHBURN

Monday

5:30 p.m. AA-Step Sisters (women’s Open), Messiah Lutheran Church, 231 W. 5th Street, basement

7 p.m. AA- Little Sand Bay Group: Bayfield Presbyterian Church, 306 Washington, Bayfield, basement

Thursday

5:30 p.m. AA-Broad Highway Group (women’s Open): Bayfield Presbyterian Church, 306 Washington, basement

Friday

7 p.m. AA – Washburn(Open) – Messiah Lutheran Church, 231 W. 5th St., basement

Friday

7 p.m. Al-Anon – Messiah Lutheran Church, 231 W. 5th St., basement

Saturday

9:30 a.m. AA, NA, Al-Anon – End of the Road Beach Meet, 79291 Howell Rd, about midway between Washburn and Bayfield on the East side of Hwy 13. Pets allowed. Park at the end and “work the steps” towards the water. We will continue meeting outdoors, but if weather is nasty will move indoors with masking and social distancing.

IRON RIVER

Monday

5:30 p.m. Al-Anon – Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 68160 S George St

Tuesday

7 p.m. AA – 12 and 12 – Northern Lakes Alano Society, 68600 River View Ct

Friday

7 p.m. AA – Big Book – Northern Lakes Alano Society, 68600 River View Ct

Saturday

7 p.m. AA – As Bill Sees It – Northern Lakes Alano Society, 68600 River View Ct

MADELINE ISLAND

Saturday

5:30 p.m. AA-St John’s Church, 702 Main St. in LaPointe.

PORT WING

Wednesday

7 p.m. AA – Big Book Study (Open) – 83105 Washington Ave, Port Wing

CORNUCOPIA *Combination In-Person/Virtual

Sunday

7 p.m. AA – Big Book Study (Open)

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 22555 Elm St, Cornucopia

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 729 526 201 Password: 1222 Phone in: (312) 626-6799

Virtual - online

7 Days a Week

7 p.m. AA/NA – Corona Recovery

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 885 7843 3626 Password: 2020 Phone: (312) 626-6799

Monday

7 p.m. AA – Lost in the Woods, Solon Springs

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID:856 4000 8900 Password: 905468 Phone: (312)626-6799

Tuesday

6 p.m. Al-Anon- Bayfield Al-Anon Group Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 854 2274 5354 Password: 454818 Phone: (312) 626-6799

7 p.m. AA – 12 and 12 – Northern Lakes Alano Society, 68600 River View Ct

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 569 149 2874 Password: 54847. Phone (312)626-6799

Wednesday

7 p.m. AA – Big Book, Messiah Lutheran

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 442 053 1749 Password: 162203 Phone: (312) 626-6799

Thursday

5:30 p.m. Women’s AA – Broad Highway Group, (Women’s Open)

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 824 3095 3604 Password: 811928 Phone: (312)626-6799

10 a.m. NA – Noojimo’iwewin Center, Red Cliff

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 889 5617 2863 Password: 031549 Phone: (312) 626-6799

Friday

6 p.m. AA – Noojimo’iwewin Center Red Cliff

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 852 3564 9398 Password: 041968 Phone: (312) 626-6799

7 p.m. AA – Big Book – Northern Lakes Alano Society, 68600 River View Ct

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 569 149 2874 Password: 54847. Phone (312)626-6799

7 p.m. Al-Anon – Washburn

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 578 895 1372 Password: 2021 Phone: (312)626-6799

7 p.m. AA – Washburn

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 679 698 038 Password: 107048 Phone: (312) 626-6799

Saturday

7 p.m. AA – As Bill Sees It – Northern Lakes Alano Society, 68600 River View Ct

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 569 149 2874 Password: 54847. Phone (312)626-6799

5:30 p.m. AA-As Bill Sees It – Broad Highway Group (Open)

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 816 0384 9240 Password: 335039 Phone: (312) 626-6799

CORNUCOPIA *Combination In-Person/Virtual

Sunday

7 p.m. AA – Big Book Study (Open), Cornucopia

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 22555 Elm St, Cornucopia

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 729 526 201 Password: 1222 Phone: (312) 626-6799

Alcoholics Anonymous = AA Narcotics Anonymous = NA

Al-Anon Overeaters Anonymous = OA

Dual Recovery Anonymous = DRA

