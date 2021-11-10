In-person
ASHLAND
Monday
7 p.m. AA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W
7 p.m. Al-Anon – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. OA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W
7 p.m. AA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W
Wednesday
12 p.m. AA – United Presbyterian Congregational Church, 214 Vaughn Ave
6 p.m. DRA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W
Thursday
6 p.m. NA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W
7 p.m. AA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W
Friday
6 p.m. AA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W
Saturday
9 a.m. AA – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W
7 p.m. AA (Open) – Partners In Recovery Center (PIRC), 410 Lake Shore Dr. W
BAYFIELD/WASHBURN
Monday
5:30 p.m. AA-Step Sisters (women’s Open), Messiah Lutheran Church, 231 W. 5th Street, basement
7 p.m. AA- Little Sand Bay Group: Bayfield Presbyterian Church, 306 Washington, Bayfield, basement
Thursday
5:30 p.m. AA-Broad Highway Group (women’s Open): Bayfield Presbyterian Church, 306 Washington, basement
Friday
7 p.m. AA – Washburn(Open) – Messiah Lutheran Church, 231 W. 5th St., basement
Friday
7 p.m. Al-Anon – Messiah Lutheran Church, 231 W. 5th St., basement
Saturday
9:30 a.m. AA, NA, Al-Anon – End of the Road Beach Meet, 79291 Howell Rd, about midway between Washburn and Bayfield on the East side of Hwy 13. Pets allowed. Park at the end and “work the steps” towards the water. We will continue meeting outdoors, but if weather is nasty will move indoors with masking and social distancing.
IRON RIVER
Monday
5:30 p.m. Al-Anon – Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 68160 S George St
Tuesday
7 p.m. AA – 12 and 12 – Northern Lakes Alano Society, 68600 River View Ct
Friday
7 p.m. AA – Big Book – Northern Lakes Alano Society, 68600 River View Ct
Saturday
7 p.m. AA – As Bill Sees It – Northern Lakes Alano Society, 68600 River View Ct
MADELINE ISLAND
Saturday
5:30 p.m. AA-St John’s Church, 702 Main St. in LaPointe.
PORT WING
Wednesday
7 p.m. AA – Big Book Study (Open) – 83105 Washington Ave, Port Wing
CORNUCOPIA *Combination In-Person/Virtual
Sunday
7 p.m. AA – Big Book Study (Open)
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 22555 Elm St, Cornucopia
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 729 526 201 Password: 1222 Phone in: (312) 626-6799
Virtual - online
7 Days a Week
7 p.m. AA/NA – Corona Recovery
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 885 7843 3626 Password: 2020 Phone: (312) 626-6799
Monday
7 p.m. AA – Lost in the Woods, Solon Springs
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID:856 4000 8900 Password: 905468 Phone: (312)626-6799
Tuesday
6 p.m. Al-Anon- Bayfield Al-Anon Group Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 854 2274 5354 Password: 454818 Phone: (312) 626-6799
7 p.m. AA – 12 and 12 – Northern Lakes Alano Society, 68600 River View Ct
Wednesday
7 p.m. AA – Big Book, Messiah Lutheran
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 442 053 1749 Password: 162203 Phone: (312) 626-6799
Thursday
5:30 p.m. Women’s AA – Broad Highway Group, (Women’s Open)
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 824 3095 3604 Password: 811928 Phone: (312)626-6799
10 a.m. NA – Noojimo’iwewin Center, Red Cliff
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 889 5617 2863 Password: 031549 Phone: (312) 626-6799
Friday
6 p.m. AA – Noojimo’iwewin Center Red Cliff
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 852 3564 9398 Password: 041968 Phone: (312) 626-6799
7 p.m. AA – Big Book – Northern Lakes Alano Society, 68600 River View Ct
7 p.m. Al-Anon – Washburn
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 578 895 1372 Password: 2021 Phone: (312)626-6799
7 p.m. AA – Washburn
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 679 698 038 Password: 107048 Phone: (312) 626-6799
Saturday
7 p.m. AA – As Bill Sees It – Northern Lakes Alano Society, 68600 River View Ct
5:30 p.m. AA-As Bill Sees It – Broad Highway Group (Open)
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 816 0384 9240 Password: 335039 Phone: (312) 626-6799
CORNUCOPIA *Combination In-Person/Virtual
Sunday
7 p.m. AA – Big Book Study (Open), Cornucopia
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 22555 Elm St, Cornucopia
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/join ID: 729 526 201 Password: 1222 Phone: (312) 626-6799
Alcoholics Anonymous = AA Narcotics Anonymous = NA
Al-Anon Overeaters Anonymous = OA
Dual Recovery Anonymous = DRA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.