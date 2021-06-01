Crystal Mattson, manager of Associated Bank in Ashland, presents a check to Betsey Harries, executive director of the Ashland Area Development Corp. Associated Bank awarded a $5,000 grant to Ashland Area Development Corp., a nonprofit organization that provides free training and consulting services to Ashland County businesses. (Contributed photo)
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.