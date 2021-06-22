The Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the next installment in its Mind Your Business virtual learning series June 29 at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Kathryn Stolp and The Rev. Nancy Hanson will present Better Business by Building Inclusion.
Creating an inclusive environment enhances the work experience for the employer, the employee, and the customer and provides community leadership. This presentation will focus on why inclusivity is important, how to build an inclusive workplace and how this may impact community image, especially as it pertains to the LGBTQ+ community.
Stolp has served as associate dean for graduate medical education and department chairwoman at the Mayo Clinic as well as president of two national medical organizations and is now retired in Washburn. She has gay and bisexual sons. Hanson has served as pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church in Washburn since 2008. In 2009, she became the chapter leader of the Washburn Chequamegon Bay PFLAG — Parents and Families/Friends of the LGBTQ+ community.
Register for the Zoom presentation on the Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce website.
Information provided by Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce.
