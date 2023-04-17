The Ashland Chamber Music Society again will present the Bay Area Chamber Ensemble on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian-Congregational Church in Ashland. Six regional musicians will bring the sounds of spring with Shubert’s Trout Quintet, as well as works by Khachaturian, Bruch and Crusell: Joni Chapman on piano, Joel Glickman on clarinet and Scott Burchill, Linda Calhan, Sheila Mitchel, and Michelle Vyskocil on strings.

