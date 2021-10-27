Howloween

The Chequamegon Humane Association is inviting residents to enjoy a howlin’ good time at its facility on Halloween.

Visit adoptable animals who will be even more adorable than usual when dressed in their Halloween best. Staff will be handing out treats for anyone that stops by, both human and furry!

CHA’s pets will be in the area of Sixth Street and Chapple Avenue between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.

