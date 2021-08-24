A family-oriented pig roast followed by a fish boil for adults Saturday will raise money for a local animal shelter and a daycare center.
The day will begin at noon with swimming with a mermaid, pork roast and corn from Corn Bob, Tetzner’s ice cream sandwiches, raffles, games, artisans/vendors and live music by Mark Rossow on the shore of Chequamegon Bay. A free shuttle will pick up families at Sourth Shore Brewery Taphouse in Washburn and take them to the picnic site at 6424 Summit Ave. A suggested donation of $10 per adult is requested, and kids are free.
The picnic will be followed in the evening by a sunset soiree featuring a fresh fish boil from Bodin’s Fisheries, corn from Corn Bob, vegetables, cocktails, dessert, and listening and dancing on the beach to the Strange Brew Band performing classic rock and music from the ‘90s, plus opportunities to win prizes from local businesses. Someone will win a Pine Point Lodge pontoon ride on the Pike Lake Chain valued at $250. Adults are $25 per person and $45 per couple.
All proceeds from both events will go to the Chequamegon Humane Association and the EverGrow Learning Center in Ashland.
To reserve a spot on the sunset soiree, call Wendy Young at 715-209-0052. Guests pay at the door with cash or check.
Information provided by Anthony Jennings Real Estate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.