The Chequamegon Humane Association is cancelling its annual fundraising event due to the pandemic.
The Fur Ball, which raises money for shelter operations, was scheduled for Nov. 7.
“The Fur Ball is our largest and most successful fundraising event ,” CHA Executive Director Kari Olinger said in a release. The event raised about $25,000 last year for the care of homeless animals waiting for adoption at CHA’s shelter.
Prior to adoption, all animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and any other special health issues are addressed. Almost 700 animals have come through CHA’s doors in 2020 already surpassing 2019 intake numbers.
“We are here for our community and area animals in need,” Olinger said. CHA also offers a Pet Food Pantry, low-cost spay-neuter program for owned animals and more.
CHA and its board now will try to determine how to continue offering those services without their major fundraiser, which it has counted on for 15 years.
At the Fur Ball, guests pay $50 for an evening out with food provided by local restaurants, prizes donated by local businesses and a variety of raffle items. An auction featuring mouth-watering desserts is held and a variety of beverages, including beer and wine are available. Each year a theme is selected for the gala event.
This year CHA is encouraging animal-lovers to enjoy the evening at home and donate directly to CHA to make a difference in the future of homeless animals. All who donate will be eligible for a drawing to win a pair of Fur Ball tickets, scheduled for Nov. 6, 2021.
Donations can be mailed to the Chequamegon Humane Association, PO Box 93, Ashland, WI 54806 or can be made by credit card online at www.chaadopt.org and then click on “DONATE TO FURBALL”
