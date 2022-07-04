Ivan Cosgrove, 1, gapes in wonder at a gigantic bubble with mom Katie Makaolondra during kid’s day at Menard Park in Ashland, hosted by the Chequamegon Food Co-Op in partnership with the Ashland Area Farmer’s Market. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
Ashland’s fireworks show, as seen from the deck of the research vessel Kiyi, which always has a crew on standby when explosives are launched from the oredock. (Contributed photo by Owen Gorman)
People gather to watch local fire departments participate in the Fire Run on Main Street in Ashland Saturday night. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
Fireworks light up the night sky over Lake Superior Saturday night. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
Ashland Merchants pitcher Bob Tyndall hurls the ball during a game against the Washburn Sharptails Sunday at Pufall Field in Ashland.
Kayakers enjoy Lake Superior at Thompson’s West End Park in Washburn Sunday afternoon. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
Kids go round and round on the swing ride at the Stipes Carnival Sunday afternoon Ashland. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
Amia Nelson, 4, enjoys the merry-go-round Sunday at the Stipes Carnival in Ashland. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
Greyson Vincent, 4, appears to be having second thoughts about going down the carnival's giant slide with mom Leslie Vincent. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
A Little Stitious rocks the band shell in Ashland Saturday as part of a fundraiser hosted by Ashland Area Homeless Help. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
The Ashland Area Farmer’s Market Saturday kicked off the Fourth of July weekend festivities. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
Monday’s weather might not have been ideal for a parade, but the weekend leading up to it was darned near perfect. Sunshine and warm weather got residents and visitors out to enjoy local music, fireworks and other events and attractions in the Bay Area as they celebrated our nation’s birthday.
