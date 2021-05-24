Join the Chequamegon Chapter for a guided hike in the Porcupine Lake Wilderness on the North Country National Scenic Trail Saturday, June 5 for National Trails Day. We will meet at the Porcupine Lake connector trail at 9 a.m. on Porcupine Road (FR 213) in the Chequamegon National Forest. This easy, guided hike will be led by Mel Baughman, forestry professor emeritus from the University of Minnesota, and by Tom Matthiae, retired wildlife biologist from the U.S. Forest Service. Both are active volunteers on the NCT. This will be a free, entertaining and informative hike to learn about forest and wildlife ecology.
Directions: From Highway 63 in Drummond, drive 5.3 miles southeast on FR 213 (North Lake Owen Drive) to a road junction. Turn left to continue 1.3 miles on FR 213 (now labeled Porcupine Road) to the Porcupine Lake spur trail. The hike will begin there at 9 a.m. We will hike about 2 1/2 miles, exiting the wilderness on 18-Mile Spring Creek spur trail, returning to our vehicles by noon.
A long-sleeved shirt and pants are recommended, along with insect repellent for mosquitoes and black flies or a head net and water to drink.
Information provided by the Chequamegon Chapter of the North Country Scenic Trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.