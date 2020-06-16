A group of Bay-Area churches invite residents to join them Friday, June 19th, by ringing bells in remembrance of Juneteenth, the emancipation of African Americans in Texas. The churches invite anyone with a bell to ring it at 10 a.m., 16 times for the 16th president, Abraham Lincoln.
