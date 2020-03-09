CHA donation

 

Garrett Kabasa and local Boy Scout Troop 342 built 12 raised beds and 123 scratching pads that will be used to furnish cat condos at the Chequamegon Humane Association in Ashland. The beds provide raised perches for the cats and hiding places for skittish kittens, and the scratchers will go home with felines that are adopted.

Information provided by Chequamegon Humane Association.

