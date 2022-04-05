Taste of the Farm

This stir-fry uses sweet fennel, a relative of the carrot native to the Mediterranean that has a hint of licorice flavor. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)

Sometimes, certain veggies may not be part of your regular cooking repertoire. But also, sometimes, you fall in love with a new veggie because you were pushed outside your culinary box. This can certainly be true for fennel, which looks rather like dill with a chubby bulb at the bottom. While we have grown fennel on occasion, we’ve been spurred to try it more in response to members with food allergies to onion and garlic.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments