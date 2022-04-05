...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
at lower elevations, and 5 to 9 inches for the higher terrain
lake effect snow areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
This stir-fry uses sweet fennel, a relative of the carrot native to the Mediterranean that has a hint of licorice flavor. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)
Sometimes, certain veggies may not be part of your regular cooking repertoire. But also, sometimes, you fall in love with a new veggie because you were pushed outside your culinary box. This can certainly be true for fennel, which looks rather like dill with a chubby bulb at the bottom. While we have grown fennel on occasion, we’ve been spurred to try it more in response to members with food allergies to onion and garlic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.