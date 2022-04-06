Incumbent Bayfield City Council member Matt Carrier topped the ballot in his reelection effort, finishing with a total of 138 votes. Candidate Ted Dougherty was also elected to the council with 128 votes. Finishing third was write-in candidate Rachael Lamkin who polled a total of 115 votes, with Diane Fizell finishing fourth with 111 votes.

