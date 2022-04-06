...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield
to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on
Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Incumbent Bayfield City Council member Matt Carrier topped the ballot in his reelection effort, finishing with a total of 138 votes. Candidate Ted Dougherty was also elected to the council with 128 votes. Finishing third was write-in candidate Rachael Lamkin who polled a total of 115 votes, with Diane Fizell finishing fourth with 111 votes.
