Enjoy an autumn evening at one of Wisconsin’s top state parks walking under the stars on a trail lit with luminaries. Mark Saturday, Oct. 23 from 6-8 p.m. on your calendar. It is a truly magical experience to walk the Red Granite trail at Copper Falls in the dark. After your walk, relax at the bonfire and roast marshmallows or make s’mores. The friends will be selling chili dogs, brats and bowls of chili. State park admission required.

Information provided by Friends of Copper Falls State Park.

