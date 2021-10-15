Enjoy an autumn evening at one of Wisconsin’s top state parks walking under the stars on a trail lit with luminaries. Mark Saturday, Oct. 23 from 6-8 p.m. on your calendar. It is a truly magical experience to walk the Red Granite trail at Copper Falls in the dark. After your walk, relax at the bonfire and roast marshmallows or make s’mores. The friends will be selling chili dogs, brats and bowls of chili. State park admission required.
Information provided by Friends of Copper Falls State Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.