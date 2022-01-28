Enjoy the fun of a candlelight ski or snowshoe on the groomed trails at Copper Falls State Park. Candle luminaries will light the way on the 2.5-kilometer ski trail and the separate 1.5-kilometer snowshoe trail. A bonfire will be waiting for you to warm up and roast marshmallows on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chili, hot chocolate and treats for sale. Shorten the long winter by getting out for some fun! Enjoy a memorable night at the park! State park admission sticker required.
Information provided by Friends of Copper Falls State Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.