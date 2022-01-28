Snowshoe

Enjoy the fun of a candlelight ski or snowshoe on the groomed trails at Copper Falls State Park. Candle luminaries will light the way on the 2.5-kilometer ski trail and the separate 1.5-kilometer snowshoe trail. A bonfire will be waiting for you to warm up and roast marshmallows on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chili, hot chocolate and treats for sale. Shorten the long winter by getting out for some fun! Enjoy a memorable night at the park! State park admission sticker required.

Information provided by Friends of Copper Falls State Park.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments