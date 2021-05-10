Two candidates for Red Cliff tribal chairman and two for treasurer advanced to the July 6 general election following a primary election held Friday.
Christopher D. Boyd got the most votes in the primary race for chairman. He received 157 ballots, finishing well ahead of the second-place candidate Ray DePerry who won 83 votes in a seven-person race.
In the treasurer’s race, Dennis J. Soulier and Stephanie A. Defoe-Haskins finished in a tie, with both candidates receiving 114 votes in a five-candidate race.
The top two finishers in each race will advance to the general election, which will also feature three at-large tribal council seats. Candidates for those races must submit their candidacy declarations by June 21 either by email to secretary@redcliff-nsn.gov or by dropping them off at the tribal administration building.
