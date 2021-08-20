The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association has established a fund to honor Ron Bergin, a founding member of CAMBA and its executive director for 26 years. The fund will be used to pay for continuing trail work including new trails, maintenance, realignment and modernization.
An anonymous donor provided a matching grant of up to $45,000 over three years, meaning CAMBA could spend $90,000 on trail improvements if donors match the grant.
Bergin, who was with CAMBA since it began in 1993, retired from his position earlier this year.
“My involvement with CAMBA has truly been a labor of love", he said. "The administrative work, the trail work and everything about the CAMBA vision has been a great fit with my passions and strengths. What CAMBA has accomplished is a source of pride and legacy for everyone associated with the organization.”
Bergin’s vision and leadership propelled the area to one of the premier off-road riding areas in the Upper Midwest and the nation. In the 26 years he was executive director, the organization:
• built over 130 miles of singletrack
• mapped over 250 miles of gravel routes
• created one of the nation’s top winter fat biking experiences with 70 miles of trail
• organized more than 65 events on the trails
• helped organize another 40-plus events run by others on the CAMBA trails
• enjoyed thousands of hours of volunteer efforts
• increased economic impact to $7.8 million annually in Bayfield and Sawyer counties
Bergin himself spent at least 25,000 hours promoting, building and maintaining the CAMBA trail network.
To contribute to the Ron Bergin Trail Fund, visit cambatrails.org/donate. Additional information about CAMBA can be found at cambatrails.org.
Information provided by the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association.
