The North End Ski Club in Cable will resume the North End Trail Run scheduled for Saturday, May 29. The 2020 event was canceled due to concerns over COVID-19. With successful North End Snowshoe Classic and North End Classic ski races, the club’s board of directors is confident that similar COVID precautions as implemented in those events will also ensure runner safety during the 2021 run.
The Trail Run is a low-key, low-frills event. The club simply wants to offer a community building event and give people an opportunity to safely enjoy the trails and the trail experience.
The trail run will take place at the North End Trailhead, 41640 Randysek Road, about two miles south of downtown Cable. The North End Trailhead is home to the North End Ski and Snowshoe Trail system and the North End Warming Cabin.
The run will start and finish at the trailhead and will include 5-kilometer, 5-mile and half-marathon (13K) distances. All courses will utilize the CAMBA Ojibwe singletrack bike trail and segments of the North End Ski Trails. The terrain is constantly rolling and varied with a few sustained hills. The Ojibwe Trail is one of the oldest mountain bike trails in the area and, except for a few more recent additions, has mostly retained its original old school rustic character. It is narrow, twisting and has regular technical attributes (rocks and roots). The trail winds deep into the Bayfield County Forest through varied forest types.
There will be no registration available on site; registration is online only until noon May 28. Participants will be asked to wear a face covering at bib pick-up and in the start/finish area. All staff will wear masks at bib pick-up and at the start/finish area. Physical distancing will be requested in the common areas, start/finish area and at bib pick-up. Hand sanitizer will be available in common areas and tables and touch points will be limited and disinfected throughout the event. On-course hands-free water stations will be available, but runners are encouraged to bring and carry their own water or energy drink. An outhouse will be available and will be sanitized. Disinfectant wipes and/or spray will be provided for users to wipe down touch points before/after use.
Start times for the various distances will be staggered and runners will be staged at safe distances.
The entry fee for all distances is $30 through May 28 at noon. For more information, visit https://northendskiclub.org/north-end-trail-run/.
Information provided by North End Ski Club.
