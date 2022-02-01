A COVID vaccination clinic will be held at the Cable Community Center Feb. 9 from noon to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome. Multiple vaccination types (Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen) will be available.
Information provided by Ashland County Health Department.
