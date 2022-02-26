Cable residents were reeling over the weekend as word of Friday night's fatal shooting at a local apartment building circulated from neighbor to neighbor and on social media.
Police had not identified the shooting victim or the gunman as of Saturday evening, saying only that the victim was a man who entered an apartment on Spruce Street with two other people. There they encountered two residents, one of whom shot the dead man, police said.
Bayfield County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Andy Runice also declined to say what precisely led up to the shooting at 13380 Spruce Street, which also serves as the Cable Professional Building.
The lack of information left Cable residents to speculate about the incident that has rocked the community of about 800 residents in southern Bayfield County.
Sam Kiss, a clerk at the Cable Triple G convenience store, said he was shocked when he heard where the shooting had occurred — just a few yards away from the store.
“Really? That close? It’s just back there," he said gesturing in the direction of the residence.
Kiss said a fatal shooting is not the sort of thing people expect in what is mostly a small tourist town that caters to nearby cottages and resorts.
“Pretty much everyone around here knows everyone,” he said. “And now it’s like, hmmmm… If they hadn’t done it over there, they could have done it over here.”
Kiss said he knew the residents of the apartment in which the shooting happened, but not well.
“I know them as community members and they come through the gas station, but a lot of people come through here,” he said.
Police were called to a report of a shooting at about 5 p.m., Runice said. The three people who entered the apartment were known to the occupants, and it was likely that the occupants and the man who was shot were speaking to each other before the shooting, but Runice declined to characterize the conversation as an argument. He said sheriff's officers and the State Crime Lab worked through the night Friday at the scene, with Crime Lab personnel concluding their work there at about 6 a.m. Saturday.
Runice also said the two individuals who accompanied the gunshot victim to the apartment were both interviewed and released. He said the two apartment residents involved were taken into custody and interviewed and were later released. Runice said officers will conduct at least one more interview on Monday, but he declined to say who would be interviewed.
At Rondeau’s Shopping center on Saturday, Cathy Nelson, working the checkout, said the entire community is distressed about Friday's events.
“Everybody is just shocked that this could have happened,” she said. “You just don’t expect it.”
Nelson said that she knew next to nothing about what might have led to the shooting. That was also the case of Lisa Nelson who was also working at the checkout stand.
“Around here everybody knows everybody, so you are wondering who it is, and if its somebody you know and you wonder what the situation was. It’s so surprising, because it’s Cable and things like this don’t happen in our little town.”
In the store’s lobby, Lynn Henricksen of Hayward was selling Girl Scout cookies with her granddaughter, taking advantage of the occasional Birkebeiner participants who were visiting the store. The weekend is among the busiest in the Cable-Hayward area all year as thousands of cross-country skiers, fans and support teams flood the area for the American Birkebeiner races.
“It’s awfully sad," Hendrickson said. "You bring in a lot of people for a big event and you hope things like that don’t happen, and of course people are in shock. This is a way small community for something like this to happen.”
Cable resident Karl Kastrosky said the shooting was unfortunate, but that it could have happened anywhere.
“It’s not what you expect in Cable, but it’s the times we live in. It’s sad,” he said.
