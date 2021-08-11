The Cable Natural History Museum is inviting kids and adults to submit their digital photos of baby or young animals and their hard-working parents. All animals must be Northwoods natives and may include mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and insects. The deadline for entering the contest is Sept. 1, but the photos don’t have to be from 2021. If you got a great photo last summer, you could enter that.
Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in both youth and adult categories.
Full contest rules and instructions for submission can be found at cablemuseum.org/photo-contest. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place winners in both the under-18 and the over-18 categories, and the public will also be able to vote in a people’s choice award. Plus, every photographer will be entered into a raffle drawing for more fun prizes.
Summer is the season of babies. Loon chicks ride on Mom’s and Dad’s backs, fox pups play outside their den and caterpillars munch on milkweed leaves. These critters don’t look or act anything alike, but they do have one thing in common: they are Northwoods babies. And when you stop and think about it, there are many different ways to be born, be young and grow up in the Northwoods!
For more information, call 715-798-3890 or email emily@cablemuseum.org.
Information provided by the Cable Natural History Museum.
