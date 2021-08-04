The Cable Hayward Area Arts Council is bringing back its Art Crawl after a one-year hiatus for COVID-19.
This year’s crawl will take place Aug. 13-15 and will allow visitors to tour 21 studios, galleries and other venues and meet 32 artists.
The crawl will go from as far north as Mason to Stone Lake in the south.
The three day weekend starts Friday the 13th from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., continues Aug. 14th from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and wraps up Sunday the 15th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jason Rabuck, custom knife-maker, is again part of the tour near Springbrook. He will be hosting Ashley King with colored pencil portraits and landscapes alongside digital paintings of dreams and visions. Also at Rabuck’s is Sage Lund with hand-painted leather jewelry. In addition, returning to the tour is Springbrook sculptor Don Gahr.
Hayward will also be a hub for artists at Art Beat, Gallery & Gifts, Out of the Woods Winery, James Netz Photography, and others including Timberwood, the business of artist Mark Barton with beautifully handcrafted and painted wood sculpture. Hayward-area artists include Deanna Person, Norma Reihm, Trudy Tyson, Avis Ann Rosenlund, Catherine Sebek, Paul Ostrum, Gretchen Herdrich, Nancy Shryer, Syd Ringheim, ChimakaNibawii Stone and LCO Arts & Crafts Assoc.
In the Mason area at the Delta Diner, a creative pair, William and Karen Bejin, will have carved wood, birch bark creations and paintings and drawings. Not far from there, hosted by Kathy Di Salvo, are Mary Ringlestetter and Annie Brovold. Also in the Cable area is Susan von Schroeder with striking nature photography.
In the Stone Lake area, returning artists include Bruce Morness, Patty Morness Berg, Vic Rouleau and Matt Ellis. New to the tour in the Stone Lake area are Nancy Hall and on Little Sissabagama Lake is a group of painters; Pam Fioritto, Jean Accola, Kathy Olson and Susan Cudden.
Signs will be posted to guide visitors along the route and brochures are available at a number of local businesses and resorts including Art Beat, Gallery & Gifts, Hayward and Cable Chambers of Commerce, and Stone Lake Information Center or visit www.artcrawlwi.org.
Information provided by Cable Hayward Area Arts Council.
