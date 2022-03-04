The Cable Area Food Shelf will be open Thursday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for curbside registration and food pick-up. It is located on the corner of Highway 63 and Spruce Street in Cable, on the lower level of the Professional Building. The Food Shelf is affiliated with The BRICK of Ashland and the Cable area churches.

