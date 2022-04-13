Mike Brown

Butternut senior Mike Brown has been chosen as one of 32 statewide finalists for the prestigious WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award. Four boys and four girls from each of the four WIAA divisions were selected based on both athletic and academic achievement. Brown, a state-qualifying distance runner in 2021 who has emerged as one of the state's top 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter athletes thus far into his final season, also earned honorable mention all-conference playing guard on the boys basketball team while carrying a 4.0 grade point average. He will be honored at the WIAA Scholar-Athlete banquet on May 1, in Wausau.

