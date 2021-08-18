Tractor fire

The Ashland Fire Department was called Wednesday morning to a report of a tractor fire in Gingles after a neighbor noticed smoke and called 911 for help.

By the time firefighters arrived, the tractor and an attached baler were consumed by fire, the department said. No other equipment or buildings were involved, and a cause of the fire was not determined. (Contributed photo)

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments